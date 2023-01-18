Uorfi Javed is known for her unusual clothing sense. But one cannot deny that everything surrounding her is quite unique. And so was her latest tweet about suicide that suggested viewers to patiently wait for death rather than taking their life. Scroll below to know how netizens have been trolling her over it.

Showbiz has seen a lot of unfortunate incidents in the past few years. It all began with Sushant Singh Rajput, following which many other actors like Kushal Punjabi, Tunisha Sharma amongst others also took the drastic step. Uorfi seems to be creating awareness around suicide prevention but her style is as usual ‘hatke.’

Uorfi Javed yesterday tweeted, “Life is too short to commit suicide Be patient you will die.” The post currently has 3,785 likes along with 306 retweets. Netizens did not take her post well and began comparing it to her ‘short clothes.’

A user reacted to Uorfi Javed’s post saying, “But life is long enough to realise that What you wear is a nonsense”

Another wrote, “Life short hain ki nhi pata nhi pr aapke dress kafi short hain Didi *-*”

“Life is short But why is the dress getting shorter,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Dress is too short to wear Be patient you will get Movie chance also.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by Uorfi Javed below:

Life is too short to commit suicide

Be patient you will die — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed recently even reacted to Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She backed Sheezan Khan and claimed he cannot be held responsible for the unfortunate incident.

