Guru Randhawa has been leading every headline since he released his song Moon Rise in a music video after getting millions of views on only the song. In the music video, along with Guru, Shehnaaz Gill also featured in it which added a charm to the whole music video. Now, Guru has shared a cozy video with the actress on his social media handle and it’s going crazy viral everywhere. Check out how the netizens have been reacting to their chemistry.

Shehnaaz rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, it was her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla that had become the highlight of the show. After his demise, she was inconsolable but still, she stood up and fought all the odds to attain the heights of her career.

A few hours back, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a Reel video with Shehnaaz Gill, where the two of them can be seen enjoying the sunset sitting cozily with each other donning casual clothes and enjoying their time. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “What a lovely sunset #moonrise ❤️ Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz.”

As soon as he shared the video, the clip was shared by many fan pages and paparazzi pages. As Instant Bollywood shared the video on their Instagram handle, netizens dropped their opinions and love for Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa. One of them wrote, “sid ke bad phli bar mujhe kisi k sath acchi lag rhi shehnaaz.”

Another one commented, “Sana deserves love, and no matter she finds it in whichever new person, but I know she’d forever respect sod for what he gave her. But that doesn’t means she can’t love. Even Sid would want her to smile and start a new life if she ever finds love again❤️”

Another netizen asked, “In dono k beech kuch chal ra hai kya…Agr chal raa hai to achcha hai….Jodi achchi lg ri hai dono ki saath mein🙌❤️”

On the other hand, a few of them even mentioned Sidharth Shukla’s name, and wrote, “I suddenly thought it’s siddarth.”

Another comment can be read as, “Sid ki bhul mat jana”, while another one commented, “Bro sidd is watching from heaven 🗿”

A while back, in a media conversation, Guru Randhawa had mentioned his experience working with Shehnaaz Gill on Moon Rise. He said, “I’m extremely happy to be releasing the music video of ‘Moon Rise’ after the amazing response that we got on the audio. I don’t think there could be a better co-star than Shehnaaz for this song because she is such a fun loving person who lights up the entire mood. We had an absolutely amazing time while shooting with so many fun and frolic moments. I hope the audience enjoys watching the music video as much as we enjoyed shooting”.

