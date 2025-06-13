The Guru Randhawa starrer Punjabi action-drama film, Shaunki Sardar has turned out to be a dismal affair at the box office. The movie is almost at the last leg of its theatrical run and has disappointed majorly. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 25th day.

Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Guru Randhawa starrer earned a mere 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. For the unversed, the day-wise collection of the movie remained stagnant after 2 weeks of its release. The movie had last amassed 4 lakh on its 14th day.

Ever since then, it has witnessed a drop of around 75%. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 1.91 crores. The film is yet to cross even 2 crores on its 25th day which is indeed a very poor sign.

Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection Breakdown

Week 1 : 1.35 crore

Week 2: 50 lakh

Week 3: 7 lakh

Day 25: 1 lakh

Total: 1.91 crore

Shaunki Sardar To Wrap Up Without Recovering Its Entire Budget?

Not only this but the Guru Randhawa and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer will also be failing to recover its entire budget. The movie is mounted at a limited budget of only 3 crores. It will still wrap up its curtains by emerging as a losing affair. With its current India net collection of 1.91 crore, it has managed to cover only 63% of its budget.

The movie is also yet to find a place in the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. It needs 52 lakhs to surpass the lifetime of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) to become the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) was around 2.43 crores.

