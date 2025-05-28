Punjabi drama thriller Shaunki Sardar began its box office journey on a promising note. It clocked the 5th highest opening in Pollywood. Unfortunately, Babbu Maan and Guru Randhawa starrer has crashed at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the latest collections on day 12.

Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection in India

Big names like Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan, and Gugu Gill, among others, are attached to the film. There were huge expectations shouldered on Dheeraj Rattan’s directorial. Unfortunately, it could not maintain its hold after the first week. As per Sacnilk, Shaunki Sardar earned only 6 lakhs on day 12. The mid-week blues during the second week have visibly impacted the film.

The 12-day total of Shaunki Sardar concludes around 1.76 crore net. It was expected to achieve bigger heights but is even struggling to cross the 2 crore mark. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 2.07 crores in India.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 32 lakhs

Day 2: 20 lakhs

Day 3: 22 lakhs

Day 4: 15 lakhs

Day 5: 19 lakhs

Day 6: 16 lakhs

Day 7: 11 lakhs

Day 8: 8 lakh

Day 9: 9 lakhs

Day 10: 12 lakhs

Day 11: 6 lakh

Day 12: 6 lakh

Total: 1.76 crore net

Shaunki Sardar vs Mithde Box Office

Shaunki Sardar is currently the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Its upcoming target is to beat Mithde, which garnered 2 crore in its lifetime.

But in order to enter the top 5 highest Punjabi grossers of 2025, Babbu Maan starrer will have to axe Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu), which minted 2.43 crores at the Indian box office. It is only 67 lakhs away but given the current pace, that looks difficult. Until and unless there’s good growth during the upcoming weekend, it will soon make its way out of theatres.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 4.83 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

