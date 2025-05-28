Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 will arrive on August 14, 2025. It is almost 2.5 months away from its theatrical release, but the pre-release buzz is unreal! Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is enjoying the highest interest for a Bollywood movie on BookMyShow. But the competition is getting intense as Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 could soon surpass it! Scroll below for updates on the pre-box office battle.

War 2 BookMyShow Interests

The news of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns was enough to break the internet. The much anticipated War 2 teaser was released on May 20, 2025, and became the 5th most viewed Bollywood teaser within 24 hours on YouTube. It led to a massive surge in interests on BookMyShow. As per the live data, as many as 75.7K users have shown interest in the Independence Day release.

Housefull 5 BMS Interests

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 has gained the second-highest interest on BookMyShow. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, leading to a surge of almost 7.3K in BMS interests.

Around 68.8K viewers so far have shown their interest in Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Housefull 5 vs War 2 Pre-Box Office Battle

War 2 is leading the pre-box office battle. However, Housefull 5 now only needs a 10% jump in BMS interests to topple Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer.

The word-of-mouth is positive, so the Akshay Kumar starrer may soon unlock the milestone.

More about Housefull 5

The comedy thriller is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Housefull 5 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

