The crime thriller Raid 2 is now dwindling at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn starrer is now in the fourth week of its theatrical run, and the daily collections have fallen below the 1 crore mark. There’s been a slight growth on day 27, pushing it ahead of Salman Khan’s Race 3. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Raid 2 Box Office Collection in India

Ajay Devgn starrer dominated the ticket windows for a long time until the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf. The crime thriller was expected to enjoy an uninterrupted run before the release of Housefull 5 (6th June, 2025). However, Rajkummar Rao’s film turned out to be an unexpected threat, giving other competitors a run for their Monday. On day 27, Raid 2 earned an estimated 85 lakhs.

Raid 2 witnessed a slight improvement from the revised 80 lakhs earned on the previous day. The 27-day total stands at 169.27 crore net in India, which is about 199.73 crore in gross earnings. Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial would conclude its box office run around the 175 crore mark.

Raid 2 vs Race 3 Box Office

At the domestic box office, Salman Khan’s Race 3 earned 169 crore net in its lifetime. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has surpassed that milestone by a small margin.

The next target is Bang Bang (181.03 crores), which looks difficult unless there is an unexpected jump during the upcoming weekend.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Raid 2 has minted 31 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total comes to 230.73 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 169.27 crores

India gross – 199.73 crores

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 230.73 crores

Ajay Devgn will today beat the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar‘s Airlift (231.60 crores).

