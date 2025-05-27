After waiting for weeks, we finally saw the much-awaited trailer of Housefull 5. This time, it will be an explosion as the film brings in one of the biggest casting coups for Bollywood. In the lead roles, we’ll witness Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan tickle the funny bone of audiences, along with Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez. But other than putting grandeur on display, did the trailer really push the film’s potential to earn big at the Indian box office on day 1? Let’s discuss it below in detail!

Trailer strikes the right chords!

Reportedly, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is made on a budget of more than 300 crores. All the expenses were clearly seen in the trailer through locations, high production values, and the star cast. Other than just screaming money, the trailer promised that the film would be a crazy, fun ride, along with thrilling elements.

The latest Housefull 5 promo gives us a glimpse of veterans like Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, and Nana Patekar having fun. One of the biggest highlights was that Akshay Kumar looked in top form. After a long time, he looked in top form in the comedy genre. Overall, the promo promised us that the film would be a paisa vasool entertainer.

Did the trailer positively impact Housefull 5’s day 1 potential at the box office?

As described above, the trailer of Housefull 5 looks good and fun. It could be said that it elevated the pre-release buzz for the film. So, in addition to the brand value of the Housefull franchise, the favorable reception of the trailer will also boost the box office potential of the comedy magnum opus.

As of now, Housefull 5 is in a position to earn 26-28 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This puts Sooryavanshi’s 26.29 crores in danger, and it has a strong chance of registering the second biggest opening for Akshay Kumar.

As we approach the release date (June 6), we’ll know whether the film can beat Mission Mangal’s 29.16 crores and become Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener.

Take a look at the top openers of Akshay Kumar:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Gold – 25.25 crores Kesari – 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores

