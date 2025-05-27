Thunderbolts* recently surpassed the domestic haul of MCU flop Eternals and is on its way to demolishing Captain America: The First Avenger. The MCU movie is whiskers away from beating the Chris Evans-led movie, which also features Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Keep scrolling for more.

The New Avengers is currently the third highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year worldwide. However, it will be pushed further down in the list in the following weeks and later this year. It might not end up as one of the most profitable films of 2025. However, its excellent ratings have revived the MCU’s lost reputation to some extent, which might impact the Fantastic Four movie.

25 Days In: Here’s How Thunderbolts* Is Doing at the Box Office

The New Avengers, released earlier this month, has been performing consistently and remained top until the new releases. It collected $9.1 million on its 4th weekend and experienced a hike of 43.3% on Monday, Memorial Day, compared to last Monday.

Therefore, Thunderbolts* reached $174.00 million at the box office in North America. Depending on its strong legs amid the multiple releases, it might hit the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

How much does The New Avengers need to beat Captain America: The First Avenger?

Firstly, Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011, was the debut MCU movie of both Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the 2011 movie collected $176.65 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. However, it earned that sum after 112 days of release, but Thunderbolts* will beat that in under 30 days if it keeps up the momentum.

The New Avengers is $2.6 million away from the domestic haul of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Worldwide Collection & Release

The movie has collected $181.7 million overseas so far and is still counting. The New Avengers‘ worldwide collection stands at $355.7 million. Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

4th Weekend Collection – $9.1 million

Total Domestic Gross – $174.00 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $355.5 million

