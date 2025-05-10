The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, created by Marvel Studios, produces some of the highest-grossing movies, and for better understanding, it is divided into several phases. At present, Phase 5 ended with Thunderbolts* and began in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. It includes Deadpool and Wolverine, and today, we will be ranking the Phase 5 movies according to their box office collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fifth phase continued to deal with the multiverse and faced several changes, too. It introduced Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, but due to Jonathan Majors’ abuse case, Disney dropped him, and they had to pivot towards Doctor Doom, bringing back Robert Downey Jr. They also tried to stay relevant with their storyline in The Marvels, but that too tanked miserably. James Gunn’s final MCU movie and Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine brought some smiles to the studio execs and Kevin Feige.

Thunderbolts* is also being praised widely, but it is too early to predict the film’s fate. The last MCU release was Captain America: Brave New World, which did decent business. Since it was made on a budget of $180 million and raked in $400 million+ only, it cannot be ruled as a blockbuster. Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are the two blockbusters in MCU Phase 5. There are six movies in this phase, including The New Avengers.

Based on the data provided on Box Office Mojo, we have ranked the Phase 5 movies of the MCU.

Thunderbolts* (2025) – $181.35 million [in its second weekend] The Marvels (2023) – $206.1 million Captain America: Brave New World (2025) – $414.99 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – $476.07 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – $845.55 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – $1.33 billion

The combined worldwide box office gross for those six MCU Phase 5 movies is approximately $3.45 billion. Phase 5 faced several roadblocks, including the Hollywood strikes and box office failures, which hit hard. There was only one MCU release last year, and it broke records.

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* has beaten the domestic haul of The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk in less than seven days. It has raked in $95.35 million in the US and $181.59 million worldwide, which will soon surpass the global haul of The Marvels. The MCU movie was released on May 2 and is now being shown in cinemas. Phase 6 will be marked by The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to be released in July.

