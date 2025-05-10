Sinners, the horror original movie, is set to become the third 2025 release to cross this major milestone at the North American box office. It is proving its strong presence at the theatres despite other family movies. This R-rated film is the highest-grossing horror flick of the year, and it will soon crack the top five highest-grossing horror movies of all time list by surpassing IT Chapter Two.

The film has lost the IMAX screens, and that has affected its sales, yet not enough to budge it from its dominating trail. It has been consistently at #2 after the arrival of Thunderbolts*. The performances by the compelling ensemble cast brought depth to the movie, adding to the film’s success and strong word-of-mouth. It has been outgrossing Joker’s dailies recently and registering record numbers daily among April releases. Globally as well, the film is set to hit a significant mark and is already the 4th highest-grossing film of the year.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners registered the fourth-biggest third Thursday for R-rated films ever, even surpassing Joker’s $2.4 million, per trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report. The original horror collected a solid $3.1 million on its third Thursday, a drop of just 37.8% from last Thursday. It scored the third-biggest Thursday among April releases, beating The Mario Bros Movie’s $3 million and A Minecraft Movie‘s $2 million.

Michael B. Jordan’s movie has hit the $193.3 million cume and is on track to hit the $200 million milestone domestically. It will be the third 2025 release to cross this mark in the United States. Even the Disney tentpole release, Snow White, failed to achieve this mark. It will surpass Captain America: Brave New World this weekend to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

It is set to cross IT: Chapter Two’s $211.5 million during this weekend and become the fifth highest-grossing horror movie of all time in the US. The film is expected to collect $250 million to $280 million in its domestic run. The film has hit the $57.5 million cume internationally, taking its global total to $250.83 million. Ryan Coogler directed the horror original movie, which was released on April 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

