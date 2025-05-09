The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. On its 8th day, the film is inching towards an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 8th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the Tarsem Jassar starrer earned 30 lakhs at the box office. This was a slight growth of 30% since the movie amassed 23 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 3.29 crores.

With this, the film is now fast inching towards 4 crores. However, Guru Nanak Jahaz is also close to ticking off an important milestone. We are talking about the position of the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

For the unversed, the film is just 66 lakhs away from becoming the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The movie is eyeing to topple the lifetime collections of the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin film, Badnaam. For the unversed, Badnaam’s lifetime collections came to 3.95 crore.

It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to tick off these milestones. Going by the positive word of mouth and the consistency in the collections, Guru Nanak Jahaz might soon attain these milestones. The movie has been helmed by Sharan Art.

Apart from Tarsem Jassar, Guru Nanak Jahaz also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mark Bennington in the lead roles. It has been produced by Manpreet Singh Johal. The film delves deep into the themes of racism and patriotism.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

