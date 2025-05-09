Mohanlal is having a great run at the box office with his latest release Thudarum. In 14 days, the film stands at a total collection of 87.13 crore at the box office and is now racing towards the 100 crore mark. This would be the second 100-crore film for Mollywood this year after L2: Empuraan!

Ruling The Top 2 Spots!

Interestingly, Mohanlal is ruling the top two spots in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. In fact, in four months, Mollywood has earned a total of 388.37 crore with big and small-budget films. Mohanlal has contributed 49% of earnings to this figure, with his two releases!

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 14

On the 14th day, the second Thursday, May 8, Thudarum earned a total of 3.6 crore, which was a minimal drop from the previous day, which brought 3.75 crore. The film earned 35.7 crore in week 2, while it finished the first week at 51.4 crore.

Only 19.5 Crore Away From The Top Spot

Mohanlal’s new release is only 19.5 crore away from the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Interestingly, the top spot is also owned by Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan. With the said target, Mohanlal will also cross a net box office, earning 200 crore at the Indian box office in the year 2025.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025.

L2: Empuraan: 106.6 crore Thudarum: 87.13 crore* Alappuzha Gymkhana: 43.29 crore* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Rekhachithram: 27 crore

* denotes the film is still earning in the theaters.

