Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is making all the right kinds of noises at the box office and is inching toward the 100-crore club at a strong and steady pace. In three weeks, the courtroom drama stands at a total collection of 84.4 crore at the box office and is all set to take a jump over the upcoming weekend.

Gearing Up For The 5th 100 Crore Club post-COVID

Akshay Kumar will be gearing up for his fifth 100-crore film post-COVID after Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Singham Again, and Sky Force. The maintained pace for his courtroom drama, helmed by Karan S Tyagi, proves that the film would indeed reach this milestone as the strong word-of-mouth continues to work in favor of this content-driven film.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 21

On the 21st day, the third Thursday, May 8, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 65 lakh, maintaining its pace as strong as the previous day. Entering the third week of its theatrical run, it earned 1.40 crore on Friday, 2.20 crore on Saturday, 2.50 crore on Sunday, 75 lakhs on Monday, 90 lakhs on Tuesday, 65 lakhs on Wednesday, and 65 lakhs on Thursday.

Check out the week-wise collection of the courtroom drama at the Indian box office.

Week 1: 46.54 crore

Week 2: 28.81 crore

Week 3: 9.05 crore

Total: 84.4 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 1000 Crore Streak!

Akshay Kumar completed 1000 crore total post-COVID with Kesari Chapter 2 becoming his fourth highest-grossing film post-COVID. Hopefully, the film will keep growing, pushing towards the fourth spot in Akshay Kumar’s top-grossers list!

Check out the box office collection of all the Akshay Kumar films post-COVID (net collection India) ranked as per their box office earnings from highest to lowest.

Singham Again: 270.60 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 84.4 crore* Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crore Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crore Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crore Mission Raniganj: 31 crore Sarfira: 24.30 crore Selfiee : 16.50 crore Bell Bottom: 26.50 crore

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Total: 1071.17 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

