Housefull 5 is creating a lot of buzz with its songs and other assets. The film is all set to arrive on June 6, and it will be the third release for the actor in 2025 after Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. The comedy film is all set to set the box office on fire!

Akshay Kumar To Get A Hit?

Looking at the history of the franchise, all the films have been successful. So, the fifth part is also expected to perform at the same level and with the same energy. However, the major differentiator for the success of the fifth part would be the budget. So let us analyze further if the superstar will finally get a hit!

Housefull 5 Box Office Target

The previous film of the franchise earned a hit tag for itself with a profit of 106%. The fourth part was mounted on a budget of 100 crore, and it earned 206 crore in its lifetime, making a profit of 106 crore at the box office! Housefull 5 clearly needs to match this return on investment!

Akshay Kumar Has A Clean Target

Akshay Kumar has been waiting for a hit film, and this one has a very clean target for the actor. With his last 10 films, the actor had only one hit – OMG 2, which starred him in an extended role and had Pankaj Tripathi as a more powerful character! Now, the actor has all the hopes for his upcoming comedy.

Housefull 5 Budget & Aim

Housefull 5 is reportedly made on a budget of 375 crore, and to match the profit of the last film, Akshay Kumar needs to deliver a box office collection as huge as 772 crore! This is literally an impossible and unachievable target for a comedy film. Until Akshay Kumar pulls a miracle, this task is totally unachievable! Probably, Khiladi Kumar has to wait a little longer for a hit!

