Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is continuing its solid streak at the box office. In 19 days, the film stands at a total of 129.14 crore at the box office. The film has made steady and significant growth at the box office in these 19 days.

Next Milestone 150 Crore!

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the courtroom drama helmed by Karan S Tyagi will next aim for the 150 crore mark at the box office. In India, the film is racing towards the 100 crore mark.

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office in India and worldwide after 19 days.

India net: 83.12 crore

India gross: 98.08 crore

Overseas gross: 31.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 129.14 crore

Fourth Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Worldwide In 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 is now the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide, pushing Sunny Deol to number 5. Jaat, in 27 days, had earned 119.35 crore at the worldwide box office. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has claimed two spots in the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 globally. While Kesari Chapter 2 claimed the fourth spot, the third spot was claimed by Sky Force which earned 174.21 crore gross globally in its lifetime.

Beats The Best Courtroom Drama

Akshay Kumar‘s film has surpassed the highest-grossing courtroom drama of 2025 – Court: State VS A Nobody. The Telugu courtroom drama produced by Nani earned 58.15 crore globally. Akshay’s courtroom drama has earned 122% more than Nani’s Telugu film, creating a stir at the box office. Coming to Kesari’s sequel, hopefully, the film will hit the 150 crore mark before the upcoming weekend ends.

