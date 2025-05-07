Suriya’s Retro has been witnessing a sharp drop at the box office after a roaring start on day 1. After an opening day of 19.25 crore, the film stands at a total of 48.9 crore at the box office. While it would touch the 50 crore mark before week 1 for sure, a 100 crore club is still a distant dream!

5th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Nani has delivered the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and is only 7.65 crore away from dethroning Thandel as the fourth-highest Telugu grosser of 2025. However, from there on, it will be a tiring journey to reach the third spot!

Budget & Recovery

Nani‘s action film has been mounted on a budget of 70 crore at the box office, and it has managed to recover only 83% of its budget. The film still needs to earn 11.59 crore for the entire budget recovery and for the film to enter the success zone!

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crore Game Changer: 136.92 crore Daaku Maharaj: 91.11 crore Thandel: 66.06 crore HIT 3: 58.41 crore

HIT 3 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, May 6, HIT 3 earned 2.61 crore at the box office. This was a drop of almost 28% from the previous day, which brought 3.65 crore to the box office. In fact, Tuesday was the lowest earning day for Nani’s film.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Nani’s Cop thriller at the box office.

Day 1, Thursday: 21 crore

Day 2, Friday: 10.5 crore

Day 3, Saturday: 10.4 crore

Day 4, Sunday: 10.25 crore

Day 5, Monday: 3.65 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: 2.61 crore

Total: 58.41 crore

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

