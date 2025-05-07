Mohanlal’s Thudarum is roaring at the box office even after 12 days of its release. After 12 days, the film stands at a total collection of 79.8 crore net in India. While it is already the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, it would be interesting to see if it manages to pull L2: Empuraan to number!

Malaikottai Vaaliban + Barroz Box Office

In any case, Mohanlal would rule the top two spots in the top 10 list. Interestingly, the actor has achieved another winning statistic to their credit. Mohanlal’s thriller, which also stars Sobhana, has registered 217% higher earnings than his last two releases – Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz. While the former earned 14.01 crore at the box office, the latter earned only 11 crore in its lifetime!

Thudarum Box Office Day 12

Cumulatively, Barroz & Malaikottai Vaaliban earned 25.1 crore at the box office in 2024. Meanwhile, Thudarum earned 217% higher in its lifetime alone, with 79.8 crore collection in 12 days. On the 12th day, the second Tuesday, May 6, Mohanlal‘s film earned 4.5 crore at the box office. This is slightly less than the previous day’s 4.85 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the thriller film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 8.6 crore

Day 3: 10.5 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Day 5: 6.5 crore

Day 6: 6.4 crore

Day 7: 7 crore

Day 8: 5.4 crore

Day 9: 6.2 crore

Day 10: 7.5 crore

Day 11: 4.85 crore

Day 12: 4.5 crore

Total: 79.85 crore

Only 27 Crore Away From Top Spot!

Currently, L2: Empuraan is only 27 crore away from the top spot, which is claimed by Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan 106.6 crore. The film might aim at this target over the upcoming weekend.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025.

L2: Empuraan: 106.6 crore

Thudarum: 79.8 crore *

* Alappuzha Gymkhana: 43.29 crore

Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore

Rekhachithram: 27 crore

Maranamass: 18.69 crore

Bazooka: 13.86 crore

Identity: 10.29 crore

Ponman: 10.15 crore

Dominic & Ladies’ Purse: 9.29 crore

* denotes the film is still earning in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 5: Just 9 Lakhs Away From Becoming 4th Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News