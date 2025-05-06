Guru Nanak Jahaz, starring Tarsem Jassar, had a decent ride at the Indian box office during its 4-day extended opening weekend. It managed to cross the 2 crore mark by Sunday, and all eyes were set on its first Monday’s performance. The good news is that the film has carried the momentum on weekdays, giving itself a chance to do well at the Indian box office over the remaining opening week. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

Released on Labor Day, May 1, the Punjabi historical drama received mostly positive reviews from critics. Tarsem Jassar and other actors received praise for their performances. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth, resulting in a decent run at ticket windows so far.

On the opening day, Guru Nanak Jahaz earned 41 lakh. On the second day, a slight dip occurred as 39 lakh came in. On Saturday, the film witnessed a good jump and earned 64 lakh. On Sunday, it scored 57 lakh. After earning 2.01 crores during the 4-day extended opening weekend, it earned an estimated 34 lakh on Monday, day 5. If a comparison is made with Friday’s 39 lakh, it dropped by just 12.82%, thus displaying a good hold.

Overall, Guru Nanak Jahaz has earned 2.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, as per Sacnilk. It is heading for a score of 3.15-3.20 crore net in the 8-day extended opening week.

With 2.35 crores in the kitty, the Tarsem Jassar starrer is inches away from surpassing Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu)’s 2.43 crores and becoming the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film in 2025. If calculated, it needs just 9 lakh to cross Hoshiar Singh.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Akaal – 7.71 crores

Badnaam – 3.95 crores

Majhail – 2.8 crores

Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) – 2.43 crores

Guru Nanak Jahaz: 2.35 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

