The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu comedy flick Sarangapani Jathakam has witnessed a decent run at the box office, given it being a small-budget movie. But the film has turned out to be a losing affair and might soon end its theatrical run. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 11th day.

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 2 lakhs. This was a drop of around 50% from the 4 lakhs it had earned on its previous day. The film’s total India net collection now stands at 2.71 crore.

Sarangapani Jathakam is most likely to wrap its theatrical run below 3.50 crores. Not only this but the movie will wrap its curtains without reaching the no-profit zone. The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer is mounted at a budget of 5 crores.

With its current India net collection of 2.71 crores, Sarangapani Jathakam has covered almost 54% of its budget. However, the film will now wrap up without recovering its entire budget and will attain the losing verdict. The movie needed a more positive word of mouth which would have led to a boost in the box office collection.

Sarangapani Jathakam also failed to compete with the latest South released which garnered more footfalls. The movie will most likely wrap up, being the 11th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It will fail to reach the top 10 lost, going by the looks of it.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Sarangapani Jathakam has been directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the film also stars Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 26: Just 24% Behind The Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News