The Naslen starrer Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana has been enjoying a stupendous run at the box office. The movie has also gone on to become the 2nd most profitable Mollywood film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 26th day.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 26

On its 26th day, the Naslen starrer earned 7 lakhs. This was around a drop of 66% since the movie amassed 21 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 43.73 crores.

The movie is just 6.27 crores away from crossing the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Alappuzha Gymkhana has undoubtedly woven a phenomenal success story owing to a positive word of mouth. It is a prime example of a movie winning laurels because of a powerful content.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is mounted at a scale of 12 crore. With its current India net collection of 43.73 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 31.73 crore. This results in the ROI percentage coming to a whopping 264%.

With this, Alappuzha Gymkhana is just 24% behind the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. We are talking about the Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram. The movie is the most profitable Mollywood film of 2025 which resulted in a spectacular returns of 350%.

It will be interesting to see whether Alappuzha Gymkhana manages to surpass the profits of Rekhachithram and become the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. But it seems impossible now since the pace of the film has slowed down and it needs at least 54 crore to beat Rekhachithram for this milestone which is not possible now. The movie will most likely wrap up below 45 crore at the Indian box office. However, irrespective of that, the film has become a tremendous success. Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, the film’s gross collection comes to 51.60 crores.

The movie garnered 20 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana stands at 71.6 crores. The film has been helmed by Khalid Rahman and also stars Lukman Avaran in the lead role.

