Nani’s HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, packed a good sum during the 4-day extended opening weekend. After scoring a half-century at the Indian box office during the first weekend, the film had its litmus test on Monday, and unfortunately, it couldn’t pass it. The mixed reactions have taken a toll, but the big news is that the film has already recovered 80% of its budget. So, it’s on track to emerge as a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

HIT 3 drops big on day 5

The latest Tollywood action thriller earned 52.15 crores in the opening weekend. On the crucial Monday, it started with 17% occupancy in the morning shows. There was a good jump of up to 29% in the afternoon, followed by 23% in the evening. Night shows were decent, with 27% occupancy.

As we can see, HIT 3 missed the momentum in the evening and night shows, and that is where the problem lay. Due to the lack of growth in the post-afternoon shows, it earned an estimated 4.15 crores on day 5. If we compare this with Friday’s 10.50 crores, it’s a massive drop of 60.47%. A drop of around 50% or slightly higher could have been understood, but it’s an alarming sign here.

80% of the budget recovered!

Including day 5, the total collection of HIT 3 now stands at 56.30 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of 70 crores. If we compare this to the domestic collection, the film has already recovered 80.42% of the budget, which is a big relief.

In the next few days, the Nani starrer is expected to recover the entire cost and secure a clean success verdict at the Indian box office.

Set to be Tollywood’s 4th success in 2025

HIT 3 needs just 13.70 crores to recover the complete budget. Afterward, it will become a clean success, thus becoming Tollywood’s 4th successful film in 2025. So far, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Court: State VS A Nobody, and Mad Square are the only Telugu films of 2025 that have emerged victorious at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

