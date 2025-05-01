The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square has ended its impressive theatrical run. Even though it failed to achieve the success verdict, it managed to recover its entire budget and attain a plus verdict. Here is taking a look at the closing collection of the film.

Mad Square Closing Box Office Collection

On its closing collection, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collections remained the same since the 29th day wherein the day-wise collections continued to remain at the lower levels. This was a 50% drop from the 28th day wherein the film had amassed 2 lakh.

The total India net collection of Mad Square now stands at 50.12 crores. The movie wraps up by surpassing the 50 crore milestone which is quite decent. It had the scope to go further ahead but the day-wise collections drastically reduced and it started facing a tough competition from the latest releases.

The OTT release of Mad Square might have also impacted its collections. The film was released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix on April 25, 2025. The Narne Nithiin starrer was mounted at a budget of 40 crore.

With its closing India net collection of 50.12 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 10.12 crore. This resulted in the closing profits of the film coming to 25.3%. Thus, Mad Square closes its theatrical run with a plus verdict which means that it has managed to yield profits despite missing out on the success tag.

Talking about its global collections, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 59.14 crore. It earned 12.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The closing worldwide collection of Mad Square stands at 71.64 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

