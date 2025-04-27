The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. However, it witnessed a stupendous box office run, also emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office. On its 29th day, the film managed to cross 50 crores. Here is taking a look at its box office performance on its 29th day.

Mad Square Box Office Collection Day 29

On its 29th day, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 1 lakh when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a major drop of around 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 50.1 crore.

With this, Mad Square has finally crossed the major milestone of 50 crores when it comes to the Indian box office. However, it is unlikely that the film ticks off any other milestone as it is almost inching towards the end of its theatrical run. The day-wise collections have also been reduced to the lower levels.

Mad Square is mounted at a budget of 40 crores. With its current India net collection of 50.1 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) now stands at 10.1 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 25%.

Talking about its global collections, including the taxes, the gross collection of the Narne Nithiin starrer comes to 59.11 crores. The movie has amassed around 12.5 crores when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 71.61 crores. Mad Square has been directed by Kalyan Shankar.

