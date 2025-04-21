The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square has emerged as a successful outing at the box office. The movie is now inching towards an important milestone at the Indian box office. Here is taking a look at its box office performance on its 24th day.

Mad Square Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 11 lakhs at the box office when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 37% since the movie amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 49.94 crores.

With this, Mad Square is just 6 lakhs away from crossing 50 crores. Even though the day-wise collections of the film have gone down to the lower levels, by the looks of it, it might soon cross this milestone. The movie continues to go more or less steadily despite the new South releases.

Not only this but it has also managed to recover its entire budget and enter the profit zone recently. The Narne Nithiin starrer is mounted at a budget of 40 crores. With its India net collection of 49.94 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) now comes to 9.94 crores. This also results in the ROI percentage coming to 24%.

Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, Mad Square’s gross collection comes to 58.92 crores. The Narne Nithiin starrer has amassed 12.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 71.42 crores. The movie recently surpassed Court: State VS A Nobody to become the most profitable Telugu film of 2025 globally. The movie has been directed by Kalyan Shankar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

