After Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna gears up for his next biggie, Akhanda 2. The upcoming magnum opus is undoubtedly the biggest film of Balayya’s career. It carries an immense potential, and don’t be surprised if it crushes every single record of the Tollywood star. Four major records are in guaranteed danger, including all-time records at the Indian box office and worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the upcoming Telugu magnum opus is a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Released in 2021, Akhanda was a big success, and it started the era of Balayya 2.0 by proving his box office stamina. After Akhanda’s success, the veteran Tollywood star kept rising and has shown he could mint big numbers.

Considering Akhanda’s goodwill, Akhanda 2 is already enjoying massive buzz at the ground level. It’ll beat previous records and create new ones for Nandamuri Balakrishna. Out of them, let’s discuss the four major records below.

Biggest opening in India

Currently, Veera Simha Reddy is the biggest opener of Nandamuri Balakrishna at the Indian box office with 33.60 crores. This number will be easily surpassed by Akhanda 2 on its day 1.

Biggest opening globally

Again, Veera Simha Reddy holds the record for Balayya’s biggest opening globally, with a gross of 48.12 crore at the worldwide box office. Akhanda 2 will easily break this record, too.

Highest-grosser in India

With 97.64 crore net, Veera Simha Reddy is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Even with decent word-of-mouth, Akhanda 2 will easily surpass this and become his first 100 crore net grosser.

Highest-grossing film globally

Even this record is held by Veera Simha Reddy. Released in 2023, the Tollywood action entertainer earned a lifetime collection of 130.64 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Daaku Maharaaj came closer, but couldn’t beat it by earning 125.60 crore gross. The Akhanda sequel has a strong chance of beating it. In the first few days, this number could be surpassed. With positive word-of-mouth, the biggie can potentially be Balayya’s first 200 crore grosser globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

