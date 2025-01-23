Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is one of the much-awaited films of 2025. The release date is not confirmed yet, but reports suggest that it will be released in September this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s arrival.

Famous music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala has shared his thoughts on the movie. He praised the work of director Boyapati Srinu. Thaman spoke at the Daaku Maharaaj success event about the same and said, “The first half of Akhanda 2 is worth the money. It’s pure Paisa Vasool stuff. The second half is a bonus. There will be unexpected scenes.”

According to inside sources, Akhanda will return in the sequel. However, this time, he will face new challenges related to social and political issues. Apart from Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal will also play an essential role in the movie.

Filming for Akhanda 2 started during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. Director Boyapati filmed a few shots at the event, which will help set the stage for Balakrishna’s introduction scene in the movie. The team also visited Gudimetla Village near Nandigama in the NTR district to find locations for important scenes in the movie.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is enjoying the success of his latest film, Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is about a civil engineer who becomes a brave dacoit to save a village from a powerful Thakur family. Bobby Deol plays the villain in the movie. Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, and Pragya Jaiswal are seen in key roles. The film has many other talented actors in supporting roles, including Chandini Chowdary, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ravi Kishan.

