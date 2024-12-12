Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up again with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The duo previously scored blockbuster hits with Simha, Legend, and Akhanda. Akhanda 2 follows the success of their earlier hit, Akhanda. This sequel is set to deliver even more action-packed sequences. The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

The film’s regular shoot started in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, with Balakrishna present on the first day. Boyapati Sreenu launched the shoot with an electrifying fight sequence choreographed by Ram-Lakshman. A video released by the makers showcases Balakrishna’s robust dialogue:

“Ee Nela Asurudidi Kaadu ra… Eshwarudidi… Parameswarudidi… Kaadani Thaakithe Jarigedi Thaandavam… Akhanda Thaandavam…”

Thaman S’s background score increased the excitement and intensified the action. Now, the film has announced a release date as well.

The movie will feature a talented technical team, including cinematographer C Ramprasad, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash. With a Pan-India release planned, Akhanda 2 is expected to be a significant milestone in Balakrishna and Boyapati’s careers.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is busy with his film Daaku Maharaju. Bobby Kolli directs this film with music scored by Thaman S. Daku Maharaj and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is set for a worldwide release on January 12, just in time for Sankranthi.

