Tamil star director Lokesh Kangaraj began LCU with Kaithi, starring Karthi, and it went bigger with Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan. It has become the biggest brand in Kollywood and one of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema.

Recently, choreographer, director, and actor Lawrence joined LCU with Benz. He is said to play a negative role. As per the latest update, another actor has joined LCU, and it is Madhavan. He is said to be playing an antagonist character in Benz.

Madhavan gave us the biggest hits of 2024, starring in Shaitan and his 2000s film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main re-released. The actor was seen being active in the Hindi film industry this year, and fans were eager to watch him in a Tamil film.

With the continuous addition of renowned actors, LCU is becoming more prominent, and fans are excited as Madhavan steps into Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe.

Kaithi 2 will be the next film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, but the team has not announced a release date or other movie details.

Madhavan, last seen in Shaitaan, apparently charged a whopping 10 crore for his film. Lokesh Kanagaraj launched Siddharth’s Miss You trailer, and Madhavan praised the actor. Madhavan and Siddharth starred in the Mani Ratnam film Aaytha Ezhuthu, a blockbuster of the early 2000s.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, which is presently happening in Jaipur. The film has Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Reba Monica John, and other actors playing pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in Summer 2025. A teaser is scheduled to be released by the makers on December 12 on Rajinikanth’s birthday.

