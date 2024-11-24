The most anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is constantly getting bigger as its release date approaches. After pulling off the biggest event in Indian cinema with its grand trailer launch in Patna, the makers treated audiences to an electrifying trailer that left the nation stunned.

While the audience’s excitement is at its peak, the much-awaited Kissik song from this year’s biggest film is finally out. Featuring Sreeleela alongside National Award winner Allu Arjun, the duo is setting the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

Kissik Is All Set To Make Us Dance

Finally, the wait is over — the Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule is here, and it’s more than we could have ever expected. Bringing her ravishing charm, Sreeleela exudes hotness and oozes boldness with her elegant and powerful dance moves.

Meanwhile, Icon Star Allu Arjun is back as Pushparaj, showcasing his energy, swag, and electrifying dance moves — absolute fire! Judging by the song’s overall appeal, it seems poised to surpass the iconic Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.

The makers had released a teaser of the Kissik song yesterday, preparing audiences for something extraordinary.

Following the epic trailer, this song is yet another grand phenomenon from the film, further heightening the excitement for its release.

Slated to release in theatres on December 5th, 2024 Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.

