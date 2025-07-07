Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise’s film Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has finally surpassed its predecessor, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, in terms of global haul. It had been ruling several places in the overseas regions, mainly China, for several weeks, but F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth stole its thunder. It is expected to earn around $600 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 maintained a strong hold for weeks worldwide. Tom’s film was reportedly made on a massive budget of $400 million or more, but it is nowhere near the break-even point. Despite Cruise’s magnetic presence and top-class stunts, the film will be one of the biggest flops of the year, continuing the legacy of Dead Reckoning. The 2023 film was also a box office failure; despite that, the makers kept the price scale high for this 2025 movie. It is among Hollywood’s most expensive films ever.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $3.28 million on its 7th three-day weekend in North America. The film dropped by -21.1% from last weekend, taking the domestic total to $191.18 million cume. MI 8 also collected a solid $3.9 million from the international markets on its 7th weekend, declining by -40.9% from last weekend. It has collected $385 million internationally from over 66 foreign countries. Adding that to the $191.18 million domestic cume, the worldwide total reaches $576.18 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $191.2 million

International – $385.0 million

Worldwide – $576.2 million

Surpasses Dead Reckoning’s global haul as the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise

Dead Reckoning is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the sequel to Mission: Impossible—Fallout. It collected $571.12 million in its global run. MI 8 has surpassed that number, with its $576.2 million worldwide gross, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible—Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation – $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.7 million Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning – $576.2 million Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible – $457.7 million Mission: Impossible III – $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to hit the $600 million mark as its final box office milestone worldwide. Tom Cruise‘s last MI movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was released on May 23 and is projected to end its run, staying below Ghost Protocol’s $694.7 million worldwide haul.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office: Beats Mission: Impossible 8’s $20M Debut & Clocks Biggest 3-Day Opening Of 2025 In Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News