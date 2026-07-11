Supergirl Box Office: Still Needs A Massive Jump To Recover The Budget

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Supergirl is the DCU film running in the theaters and is not performing well at the box office. The movie will not be able to stay in the theaters for long with such harsh drops. It still needs a massive jump just to recover its massive budget. The film will be one of the biggest box-office flops of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received weak ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with 54% from critics. The critics said, “Millie Alcock brings a swagger to Kara Zor-El that’d make Krypton proud in this otherwise familiar origin story, dawning a promising new hero in the DCU who’s still waiting for an adventure that matches her vigor.” The audience gave it 75% and said, “An enjoyable origin story for Kara Zor-El that leans into the messy emotional fallout of grief, Supergirl launches DC into a new era with cosmic force.”

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Supergirl opened with a $37.1 million collection at the domestic box office. It has collected $62.4 million at the North American box office so far, and $46.4 million at the overseas box office. Including domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total for the DCU movie is $108.8 million. It is on track to earn $110 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $62.4 million

International – $46.4 million

Worldwide – $108.8 million

Supergirl still needs a 56% jump to recover its massive budget

According to media reports, Supergirl was made on a $170 million budget. According to Variety’s report, the movie cost around $120 million in marketing and promotion. Since the film has collected $108.8 million worldwide, it still needs over 56% jump to recover its massive budget. To break even, it needs an estimated $425 million at the worldwide box office.

Supergirl is not even tracking to cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has no chance to break even worldwide. The film will be the biggest DC flop if it fails to surpass Blue Beetle’s worldwide box office. With Moana and Evil Dead Burn, it will feel more pressure at the box office. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl was released on June 26.

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