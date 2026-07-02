Alpha Day Wise Box Office Collection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alpha box office at a glance

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is scheduled to release in theaters on July 3. In the advance booking for day 1, the film has grossed 76 lakh at the Indian box office by selling 21K+ tickets (as of 6 pm IST).

Alpha Day Wise Box Office Collection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection

Disclaimer: All box office figures quoted are collections based on early estimates and industry tracking, and are subject to revision. Budget figures are sourced from media reports and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Alpha box office — Frequently asked questions

Who is in the cast of Alpha?

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

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Who is the director of Alpha?

The spy action thriller is helmed by Shiv Rawail, the director of The Railway Men.

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