Box Office at a glance

Peddi, the Ram Charan starrer sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Venkata, collected 220.1 crore net in India during its 12-day run at the Indian box office. The film opened to 69.5 crore (including paid previews’ 18.5 crore), delivering a strong but front-loaded run.

Peddi at the Indian box office so far

Peddi registered a solid start of 69.5 crore, including 18.5 crore from paid previews. During the 4-day extended opening weekend, it scored 157.65 crore. During the weekdays, it saw much higher drops than expected, and added 35.9 crore between day 5 and day 8. Overall, it concluded its 8-day extended opening week at 193.55 crore at the Indian box office.

It started the second week on a decent note by scoring 5.15 crore on the second Friday, day 9. It picked up well on day 10 and day 11, adding 8.1 crore and 9.2 crore, respectively. So, during the second weekend, the film scored 22.45 crore. On the second Monday, day 12, it displayed a decent hold, scoring 4.1 crore. Overall, the Ram Charan starrer has earned 220.1 crore net in 12 days.

What does it mean going forward?

220.1 crore net at the Indian box office in the first 12 days is undeniably large, and a reflection of just how much muscle Ram Charan’s name carries at the ticket window. But context matters. Peddi is reportedly one of the most expensive Telugu films in recent times, with 350 crore. With collections slowing down (except for weekends), the film is now in a dicey position and needs a miraculous turnaround in the coming days.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi at the Indian box office:

Day Collection Paid Previews 18.5 crore Day 1 51 crore Day 2 26.9 crore Day 3 29.1 crore Day 4 32.15 crore Day 5 12.35 crore Day 6 9.7 crore Day 7 7.55 crore Day 8 6.3 crore Day 9 5.15 crore Day 10 8.1 crore Day 11 9.2 crore Day 12 4.1 crore Total 220.1

Disclaimer: All box office figures quoted are net India collections based on early estimates and industry tracking, and are subject to revision. Budget figures are sourced from media reports and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Peddi box office — Frequently asked questions

How much did Peddi earn from paid previews?

Peddi earned 18.5 crore net in India from its paid previews, ahead of its theatrical opening day.

What is the opening weekend collection of Peddi?

Peddi collected 157.65 crore net in India over its 4-day extended opening weekend (Thursday to Sunday).

What is the total box office collection of Peddi in Week 1?

Peddi has netted 193.55 crore in India across its extended first week — ₹18.5 crore in paid previews plus 175.05 crore over eight days of release.

Is Peddi a Hit or a Flop?

With a reported budget of 350 crore, the film’s domestic run in the coming days will determine its verdict. It needs to earn 350 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. Anything above 350 crore net will make it a clean success.

Who is in the cast of Peddi, and who directed it?

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Venkata, with Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

What is the budget of Peddi?

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Peddi is reported to be one of the most expensive Telugu films in recent times, with a budget of 350 crore. Koimoi has not independently verified this figure.

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