Mimoh Chakraborty-led Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is on track to emerge as a big success story, which was clearly indicated by an impressive performance on the first Monday, day 4. On the opening weekend, the film surprised everyone, and box-office enthusiasts had their eyes on its first weekday. Guess what? The Hindi romantic horror thriller has once again stunned everyone by passing the Monday test with distinction. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The show count crosses the 4,500 mark

The romantic horror thriller has witnessed an impressive hike in shows from exhibitors. On opening day, it released with 2,907 shows across India, which rose to 4,573 on the first Monday. It clearly shows that, among all the latest Bollywood releases, the Haunted 3D sequel has connected with its target audience.

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Thanks to a strong show count, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past managed to score an estimated 2.2 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 2.5 crore, it dropped by just 12%. With such a low drop, the film passed the Monday test with flying colors, and the momentum suggests it will remain strong even on weekdays.

Overall, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has earned 11.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 13.62 crore gross. By the end of the opening week, the film is expected to earn 18.5-19.5 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 2.5 crore

Day 2 – 3.25 crore

Day 3 – 3.6 crore

Day 4 – 2.2 crore

Total – 11.55 crore

More about the film

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. The film was released on June 12. It was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore.

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