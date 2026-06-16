Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is going to be the next big Bollywood release of 2026. After Bhooth Bangla, the Hindi film industry is in search of the next big money spinner at the Indian box office, and the upcoming romantic-comedy entertainer seems to be a perfect bet. The advance booking has already started, and the response has been decent so far. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 pre-sales report!

The show count crosses 4,300

It has been learned that the show count has now crossed the 4,000 mark, and the current count stands at 4,305 shows across India. With three more days to go, the final count is expected to be much higher as it’s the only big Hindi release this Friday (June 19). The average ticket price is currently 265-263 rupees, which may decrease once more shows are added.

Cocktail 2 sells 20K+ tickets through day 1 advance booking

Coming to the day 1 advance booking update, Cocktail 2 has sold 20,050 tickets (excluding blocked seats) as of 10 am IST. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 80 lakh approx at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. In net collections, it equals 68 lakh. It’s a decent number, but given the film’s scale and the franchise’s padding, it needs to pick up the pace and post a solid jump over the remaining three days.

Among states, Delhi is leading by selling tickets worth 19.7 lakh gross for day 1, followed by Maharashtra’s 18.95 lakh gross. Among cities, the NCR region is in the lead, grossing 19.7 lakh through opening-day advance bookings. It is followed by Mumbai, grossing 12.51 lakh. Bengaluru is in third position by selling tickets worth 7.25 lakh through day 1 pre-sales.

Cocktail 2 jumps by 90% in 25 hours

As per yesterday’s report, Cocktail 2 had grossed 42 lakh till 9 am IST. So, if a comparison is made, the film has recorded a 90.47% growth in 25 hours, which sounds impressive. It needs to multiply on it more aggressively and must target 3.5-4 crore gross before the first show starts.

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