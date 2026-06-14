Bollywood is now gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, which is one of the most anticipated Bollywood release of 2026. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the romantic comedy has been certified ‘A’ by the Censor Board. Can it enter the top 10 highest adult openers of all time in Indian cinema? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

The sequel factor is the biggest benefit for Homi Adajania’s directorial. Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan’s 2012 release made a lot of noise. It gained a hit verdict with a lifetime collection of 76 crore.

Expectations are massive from the sequel. The trailer and songs have so far gained a favorable response. The ticket windows are congested, but most films are earning on the lower end. Upon release, Cocktail 2 is likely to receive the maximum show count, as it is also arriving solo.

Going by the current predictions, Cocktail 2 will earn around 12-13 crore at the Indian box office on day 1. The figures could touch the 15 crore mark if the response to advance booking surpasses expectations.

Can it enter the top 10 Adult openers in Indian cinema?

In order to secure a spot on the list, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer must beat Dhanush’s Raayan, which scored an opening of 13.7 crore. While the target is ambitious, it is definitely achievable. Only time will tell if the romantic comedy joins the elite list.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Salaar: 90.7 crore They Call Him OG: 84.7 crore Coolie: 65 crore Animal: 63.8 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case: 21 crore Satyameva Jayate: 20.52 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Raayan: 13.7 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 30: 113% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Yet Not Enough For 200 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News