Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi has officially entered the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. It has achieved the milestones in only 10 days. The sports action drama is now inches away from beating Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in India. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Peddi added 8.10 crore to the kitty on day 10. It witnessed a 57% jump compared to earnings of 5.15 crore on the previous day. The cumulative total in India reaches 206.80 crore net.

Peddi is made on a budget of 350 crore. In 10 days, the makers have recovered 59% of the estimated investments. It must maintain a strong pace to reach the breakeven stage. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 244 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore

Day 9: 5.15 crore

Day 10: 8.10 crore

Total: 206.80 crore

Inches away from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Chiranjeevi‘s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 earlier this year. Ram Charan’s latest release is now only 14.19 crore away from stealing the #1 spot. It would get much closer to the target with a strong run on the second Sunday. Exciting times ahead!

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The RajaSaab: 198.70 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 206.80 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 244 crore

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