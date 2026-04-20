Prabhas is proving why he is the ultimate box office king, and it is just a matter of time before he reclaims his throne as well. In fact, with the re-release of his rom-com classic Darling, the actor has officially breached the list of the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Telugu re-releases on BookMyShow, with 3 days still left for the film to arrive in the theaters.

While Prabhas has seen a see-saw ride at the box office with his recent big-budget outings, the nostalgia factor for his earlier blockbuster might play the right moves. The 2010 film, as per the current ticket booking trends on BookMyShow, is all set for a blast on its release date on April 23, 2026.

Darlings Re-Release Box Office BMS Sales

The biggest takeaway from the pre-sales trend is the massive reshuffle in the Top 10 rankings. Until yesterday, Chiranjeevi’s cult classic Indra held the 10th spot with 64K tickets sold. However, Prabhas’s Darling has surged ahead in advance bookings, comfortably pushing Indra out of the Top 10.

Prabhas now occupies two spots in the Top 10 list, proving his pull across both mass actioners and class entertainers. Currently, the list is ruled by Baahubali: The Epic, dominated by Mahesh Babu!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali: The Epic: 358K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari (i): 166K Businessman (i): 145K Athadu (i): 111K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K Darling: 86.59K * (4 days advance sales) SVSC: 78K

With the film officially re-releasing on April 23, all eyes are on the final numbers. Will Darling manage to climb higher and challenge Salaar or Arya 2? If it does, it would be a good and positive note of change for Prabhas and his box office dominance!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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