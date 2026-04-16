Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, and Anishma Anilkumar, had a fantastic ride at the worldwide box office and finally, after spending four weeks in theaters, it has concluded its run. Made on a very low budget, the film scored big and became a massive success. In the domestic market, it comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark in net collections, resulting in over 760% returns. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Kollywood coming-of-age romantic comedy entertainer was theatrically released on March 19. It received mostly positive reactions from critics and audiences. While it wasn’t termed as a perfect film, it was described as an interesting watch. It was praised for its performances, vibrant story, and direction.

How much did Youth earn at the worldwide box office?

Youth started its domestic run on a good note by earning 3.65 crore on day 1, and in the lifetime run, the film multiplied its opening-day collection by 14 times. According to the final update, it earned 52.01 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 61.37 crore gross. Overseas, it scored 11.4 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 72.77 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.01 crore

India gross – 61.37 crore

Overseas gross – 11.4 crore

Worldwide gross – 72.77 crore

Box office verdict of Youth

Youth was reportedly made on a budget of just 6 crore. Against this cost, it scored a solid 52.01 crore net, thus enjoying an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 46.01 crore. Calculated further, it equals 766.83% returns, which is simply superb. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 52.01 crore

ROI – 46.01 crore

ROI% – 766.83%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The coming-of-age romantic comedy film is directed by Ken Karunas and produced by Karuppiah C Ram, Sulochana Kumar, Kali Rajkumar, and Prabha Premkumar under the banner of Paarvathaa Entertainments, Street Boy Studios, and Maali and Manvi Movie Makers. It started streaming on Netflix on April 16.

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