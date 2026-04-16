Dhurandhar 2 has officially concluded its four-week run in theatres. Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is a force to be reckoned with. Despite competition from Bhooth Bangla, it recorded the 3rd highest fourth week collection in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the day 29 updates!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 29 Early Estimates
For almost four weeks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained the only choice of the audience in the Hindi belt. Today, Akshay Kumar‘s Bhooth Bangla held its paid previews, which divided the footfalls during the night shows. Despite that, the Eid 2026 release maintained a solid momentum.
According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 brought around 4-5 crore net to the kitty across all languages on day 29. It was barely impacted by the competition. The cumulative total will land around 1138.80-1139.80 crore. So far so good! It is now to be seen how soon the spy action thriller will hit the 1150 crore milestone!
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Here is the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):
- Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)
- Week 2: 271 crore
- Week 3: 120 crore
- Day 23: 7.25 crore
- Day 24: 14 crore
- Day 25: 15.5 crore
- Day 26: 5.25 crore
- Day 27: 7.3 crore
- Day 28: 4.5 crore
- Day 29: 4-5 crore (estimates)
Total: 1134.80 crore
In its fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated around 57.8-58.8 crore net, including all languages. With that, Ranveer Singh starrer now ranks as the 3rd highest fourth week grosser in Indian cinema. It has surpassed Baahubali 2 and Chhaava to achieve the milestone, while pushing KGF Chapter 2 (46.89 crore) out of the top 5.
Check out the top 5 Week 4 collection at the Indian box office (net earnings, all languages included):
- Dhurandhar – 115.7 crore
- Pushpa 2 – 76.58 crore
- Dhurandhar 2 – 57.8-58.8 crore (estimates)
- Baahubali 2 – 56 crore
- Chhaava – 55.78 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Crosses 1750 Crore Milestone, Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Closer To Baahubali 2
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