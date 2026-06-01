Backrooms by Kane Parsons creates history at the box office in its opening weekend alone. It exceeds expectations and has already collected an estimated 1080% more than its production cost worldwide. It has achieved a rare phenomenon of crossing a major milestone at the worldwide box office against its modest budget. Backrooms has also registered A24’s biggest domestic debut ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A24’s biggest debut weekend ever at the domestic box office

The Kane Parsons movie not only had the biggest opening weekend of any A24 movie, but also became their all-time 2nd-highest-grossing film, beating Everything Everywhere All at Once. The R-rated horror movie grossed a magnificent $81.5 million in its three-day opening, setting multiple records in the process. It almost surpassed the $81.7 million three-day opening weekend of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu as 2026’s 3rd biggest domestic debut.

Backrooms has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever in A24’s history, surpassing Civil War‘s $25.5 million and Marty Supreme‘s $28.5 million debuts. It has also surpassed Everything Everywhere All at Once’s $77.2 million domestic run, making A24’s A24’s all-time 2nd-highest-grossing film. It would soon become their top-grossing film ever domestically.

Crosses $100 million milestone worldwide in its opening weekend alone

It is one of the few horror movies to cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Kane Parsons, aka YouTube Kane Pixels’ film, collected a solid $36.5 million over its 5-day opening weekend across 50 international markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the horror movie is $118 million.

For the unversed, Backrooms was made on a $10 million budget and has already raked in an estimated 11 times that amount in its opening weekend alone. It will create further box-office history during its theatrical run.

Several records were earned by the film in its opening weekend

As mentioned above, it has set the biggest opening for A24 and has already become their second-highest-grossing film in North America. The horror movie has also recorded the 2nd biggest debut post-COVID for R-rated horror movies and the 3rd biggest post-COVID for overall horror movies. It’s the 5th biggest domestic opening weekend of all time for horror flicks—4th-biggest domestic debut of 2026, beating Project Hail Mary’s $80.5 million. Backrooms is set to make history at the box office, and fans cannot wait to witness this glory. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $81.5 million

International – $36.5 million

Worldwide – $118.0 million

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