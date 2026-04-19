Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in key roles, has turned out to be a disappointing affair. Since Pradeep was coming off three back-to-back successful films at the Indian box office, his latest release was also expected to score well. Unfortunately, it failed to make a big impact and is currently fetching ordinary numbers. Amid this, it has managed to become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer had a decent opening weekend, but it couldn’t sustain that momentum afterward. In the first week, it scored 33.22 crore, an underwhelming total. It started its second week on a low note by earning 96 lakh on the second Friday, day 8. On Saturday, day 9, it earned 1.68 crore. Overall, it has earned 35.86 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 42.31 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.22 crore

Day 8 – 96 lakh

Day 9 – 1.68 crore

Total – 35.86 crore

It’s the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026!

With 35.86 crore in the kitty, Love Insurance Kompany has become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, overtaking With Love (30.72 crore). The film will conclude its run in the same position as it won’t be able to surpass Youth (52.18 crore) to claim the third spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore Youth – 52.18 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 35.86 crore (9 days) With Love – 30.72 crore

More about the film

Love Insurance Kompany is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It also stars Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Shah Ra. The film is distributed by Red Giant Movies. It was theatrically released on April 10.

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