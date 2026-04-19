King is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026 and is scheduled to arrive in theaters during the Christmas festive season. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the magnum opus also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan. The exciting star cast of the film also features Deepika Padukone, who is also a lucky mascot of Shah Rukh, as their collaborations have never failed at the box office. Now, with the upcoming biggie, Deepika aims to create history on day 1.

King aims for a solid start

The upcoming Bollywood action thriller is arriving in theaters on December 24, and since it marks the big-screen return of Shah Rukh Khan after a two-year gap, movie buffs are excited. Also, the film’s teaser was well received by the audience, especially the superstar’s look, which intrigued everyone and generated strong buzz on the ground. Irrespective of reviews and word of mouth, it is expected to record a solid start.

Deepika Padukone is likely to make history with King

King marks the fifth collaboration (excluding cameos) between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. And just like their previous films, the next biggie is also expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. For Deepika, the film is likely to make history with an expected 50 crore net or more on day 1.

For those who don’t know, Deepika Padukone has delivered two films with 50 crore net or higher openings in India: Pathaan (57 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (93 crore). Now, with King, she’s likely to achieve the milestone thrice, and with this, she aims to become the only Indian actress to deliver three 50 crore net or higher openings.

Potential blockbusters of Deepika

As mentioned above, Deepika’s next film is King, which has the potential to make fantastic collections. Other than King, she also has Allu Arjun-led Raaka in the kitty. Mounted on a big scale, Raaka is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films, and its box office potential is tremendous.

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