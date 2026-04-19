Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is heading for a massive weekend at the worldwide box office. Not only in India, but the trends are outstanding even in the overseas circuits. In just 2 days, the fantasy horror-comedy has surpassed the lifetime of Raksha Bandhan plus emerged as Priyadarshan’s 4th highest-grosser globally. Scroll below for the detailed update.

Beats Sky Force overseas!

According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 10 crore gross at the overseas box office on day 2. The cumulative total at the international box office surges to 19.5 crore gross.

With utmost ease, it has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Sky Force (15 crore). That’s not it; the performance is far better than Akshay Kumar’s most post-COVID releases, including Bell Bottom (14.12 crore) and Samrat Prithviraj (9.31 crore). It is now chasing Jolly LLB 3 (31.50 crore) and Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crore).

Where does it stand worldwide after 2 days?

The worldwide box office collection has reached 66.75 crore gross after 2 days. This includes 47.25 crore gross from the domestic circuit. With that, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Raksha Bandhan (63.35 crore). Today, it will beat Bachhchan Pandey and officially enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore Bachhchan Paandey – 73.29 crore

Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th highest worldwide grosser!

The record-breaking spree begins! The fantasy horror-comedy now also ranks as Priyadarshan’s fourth highest-grosser at the worldwide box office. It has stolen the spot from Khatta Meetha.

Take a look at Priyadarshan’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 82.35 crore De Dana Dan: 78.43 crore Bhagam Bhag: 67.34 crore Bhooth Bangla: 66.75 crore (2 days) Khatta Meetha: 62.77 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 40.05 crore (revised)

India gross: 47.25 crore

Overseas gross: 19.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 66.75 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Beats Housefull 5, Stage Is Set For A Bumper 20 Crore+ Sunday!

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