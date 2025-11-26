Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has made a roaring entry into the second week on Netflix and the courtroom drama is trending as the number 1 non-English film on Netflix in not one or two, but nine countries – India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Mauritius. The film has secured one of the top 10 spots on Netflix this week, in 17 countries!

A Record Jump In Viewership!

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom drama, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, managed to witness a 100% jump in its viewership in the second week. In total, the film has garnered 8.1 million views since its streaming debut on Netflix in just 10 days. Apart from this record jump, the film has also managed to secure the top spot in Netflix’s non-English section. A Bollywood film has achieved this milestone after 71 days. The last film to grab the top spot was Saiyaara!

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Verdict Week 2

According to data by Netflix from November 17 – 23, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 garnered a viewership of 5.4 million on Netflix against 14 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Enters The Top 5 Most Viewed Films!

Akshay Kumar‘s film is also the fifth most-viewed Bollywood film to arrive on Netflix this year, following its theatrical run. The next target will be entering the top 3, surpassing Sunny Deol’s Jaat!

Here are the most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025 that arrived on Netflix after they finished their theatrical run.

Raid 2: 12.3 Million Saiyaara: 10 Million Jaat: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Jolly LLB 3: 8.1 Million The Diplomat: 7.6 Million Sikandar : 6.7 Million Chhaava: 5.5 Million Maa: 5.4 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the courtroom drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.7 million | 7 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 2: 5.4 million | 14 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

