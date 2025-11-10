Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 has managed to end its run on the ticket window on a respectable note. The film in its lifetime managed to surpass the 2 million mark with its ticket sales, taking a spot in the list of Akshay Kumar’s top performers! In fact, the film managed to gain a respectable spot as well, with good sales on BookMyShow.

Akshay Kumar Hits 8 Million Total!

In 2025, Akshay Kumar had four releases. Housefull 5 registered a ticket sale of 2.40 million on BMS, followed by Jolly LLB 3’s 2.03 million. Meanwhile, Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 registered BMS sales of 1.99 million and 1.75 million, respectively. Together, the four films have registered ticket sales of 8.1 million for Akshay Kumar!

Jolly LLB 3 Enters Akshay Kumar’s Top 3 Spots!

Akshay Kumar managed to enter the top 3 spots for the ticket sales of his film on BMS. He surpassed Sky Force’s 1.99 million ticket sales in its lifetime to grab the third spot as the third best-selling Akshay Kumar film ever since the trending feature was dropped on BMS in August 2023.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales on BMS for all the Akshay Kumar films post August 2023.

OMG 2: 3 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2 : 1.75 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

8th Highest Ticket Sales Of 2025

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly threequel has also registered the 8th highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025. Interestingly, all the Akshay Kumar films found a spot in the top 10.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 for Bollywood films on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Saiyaara: 7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.61 Million War 2: 3.77 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04 Million Raid 2 : 2.91 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2 : 1.75 Million

Jolly LLB 3 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the BMS sales of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama after its theatrical run ends.

Pre Sales: 88K

Week 1: 1.17 Million

Week 2 : 530K

Week 3: 150K

Week 5: 75K

Rest Of The Days: 20.56K

Total: 2.03 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Taj Story Box Office Day 10: Paresh Rawal’s Film Recovers 62.9% Of Its Reported Budget – Success Tag Not Impossible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News