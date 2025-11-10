Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 has managed to end its run on the ticket window on a respectable note. The film in its lifetime managed to surpass the 2 million mark with its ticket sales, taking a spot in the list of Akshay Kumar’s top performers! In fact, the film managed to gain a respectable spot as well, with good sales on BookMyShow.
Akshay Kumar Hits 8 Million Total!
In 2025, Akshay Kumar had four releases. Housefull 5 registered a ticket sale of 2.40 million on BMS, followed by Jolly LLB 3’s 2.03 million. Meanwhile, Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 registered BMS sales of 1.99 million and 1.75 million, respectively. Together, the four films have registered ticket sales of 8.1 million for Akshay Kumar!
Jolly LLB 3 Enters Akshay Kumar’s Top 3 Spots!
Akshay Kumar managed to enter the top 3 spots for the ticket sales of his film on BMS. He surpassed Sky Force’s 1.99 million ticket sales in its lifetime to grab the third spot as the third best-selling Akshay Kumar film ever since the trending feature was dropped on BMS in August 2023.
Check out the lifetime ticket sales on BMS for all the Akshay Kumar films post August 2023.
- OMG 2: 3 Million
- Housefull 5: 2.40 Million
- Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 Million
- Sky Force: 1.99 Million
- Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K
- Mission Raniganj: 730K
- Khel Khel Mein: 560K
- Sarfira: 417K
8th Highest Ticket Sales Of 2025
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly threequel has also registered the 8th highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025. Interestingly, all the Akshay Kumar films found a spot in the top 10.
Check out the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 for Bollywood films on BMS.
- Chhaava: 12.58 Million
- Saiyaara: 7 Million
- Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.61 Million
- War 2: 3.77 Million
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04 Million
- Raid 2: 2.91 Million
- Housefull 5: 2.40 Million
- Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 Million
- Sky Force: 1.99 Million
- Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million
Jolly LLB 3 Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the breakdown of the BMS sales of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama after its theatrical run ends.
- Pre Sales: 88K
- Week 1: 1.17 Million
- Week 2: 530K
- Week 3: 150K
- Week 5: 75K
- Rest Of The Days: 20.56K
Total: 2.03 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
