After Thamma, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 is the next big release of Bollywood, which arrives in theatres this Friday. It’s a light-hearted entertainer and is expected to appeal to young adults and family audiences. Amid a lot of big-budget extravaganzas, it is like a breeze of fresh air, working in favor of the film. At the Indian box office, it is expected to pull off a good day 1 collection. But where will it stand among the opening day pre-sales of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer is a sequel to De De Pyaar De (2019), which was a commercial success. It is scheduled to release on November 14. It’s a non-holiday release, but is expected to attract good footfalls as it has built good buzz around itself. Apart from an entertaining trailer, the songs have also helped the film gain momentum.

De De Pyaar De 2 to register decent day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office

In the opening day advance booking, De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to enjoy a decent response. Yes, there’s a sequel factor, but it is worth noting that the film isn’t front-loaded and relies heavily on word-of-mouth. Therefore, pre-sales won’t be high for day 1, and one expects an upward trend over the opening weekend, provided the audience feedback is positive.

Set to beat Son Of Sardaar 2’s opening day pre-sales

Although De De Pyaar De 2 will rely on over-the-counter ticket sales to post a good day 1 collection at the Indian box office, it will comfortably cross the opening day pre-sales of Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crore gross). Among Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels, it is expected to stand below Drishyam 2 (5.09 crore gross). The list is topped by Singham Again (15.43 crore gross).

Take a look at the day 1 pre-sales of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels (excluding blocked seats):

Singham Again – 15.43 crores Raid 2 – 6.52 crores Drishyam 2 – 5.09 crores Son of Sardaar 2 – 2.77 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Earns 200% More Than Its Opening Day; Still On Track To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News