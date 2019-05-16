De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Coming-Of-Age Family Drama With A ‘Luv’ Angle!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Jaaved Jaaferi, Alok Nath, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Madhumalti Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Inayat, Bhavin Bhanushali, Rajveer Singh

Director: Akiv Ali

What’s Good:Writing tops the various pluses in the film, explores love giving it a refreshing angle, has something very strong to say but in a light way!

What’s Bad: Drama hampers the pace of the film, editing could’ve been way better, takes itself too seriously at some places

Loo Break:If you’re not a fan of drama, you might need some

Watch or Not?:Expect some great laughs backed by meaty performances

Ashish (Ajay Devgn) is your not-so-eligible bachelor who’s available in London. It starts with his friend’s bachelor party and ends with landing him in chaos. He meets the carefree half-of-his-age hot girl Ayesha (Rakul Preet) and, yes, falls in love. After spending some lovey-dovey time in London and having some sessions with his shrink friend (Jaaved Jaaferi), Ashish decides to unveil the truth to his family back in India.

At a very exciting interval point, we see a twist and there starts the real fun. Ayesha meets Ashish’s wife Manju (Tabu), daughter Ishika (Inayat Sood) and father who must not be named (Alok Nath). Ayesha, obviously, is not well accepted in the house, but she tries to settle in. Will Ashish and Ayesha get out of this mess together? Or Manju will turn the table? That’s what the rest of the story is all about.

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is divided into two major genres – coming-of-age-family-drama & rom-com. Humour at some places is very cleverly written and effortless. Certain scenes are funny without any dialogue, and that’s where you know the capability of Luv Ranjan’s screenplay. Luv’s story takes a lot of time to explore things that are not much relevant to the crux of the film.

The drama takes too much of the screen space which takes the breathing space from the remaining things. The entire set-up of the film screams ‘Luv Ranjan’ – from the spacious, luxurious flats to the picturesque outdoors, this is a continuation of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Screenplay wise) with a different set of actors.

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Star Performance

Ajay Devgn knows what he’s doing and at no place is uncomfortable in doing that. There’s nothing artificial about his character and he tries to perform with utmost honesty. Rakul Preet, apart from looking smoking hot, has a very meaty screen space in the film. Yes, there are certain portions which are too much even for her, but she has tried to stay true to her character throughout.

When you’ve Tabu in your cast list, it gets a bit easy to choose the best of the lot. She rules the second half of the film and takes away the cake from everyone. Why is Jimmy Shergill not getting many films? He’s someone who can be in every film and still makes you fall in love with him. His charisma is all over even with a very limited screen presence in the film. Yes, whatever Alok Nath is in real life, but I missed the actor Alok Nath in the film. Along with Jaaved Jaaferi, Alok Nath’s role deserved a bigger role.

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Direction, Music

Akiv Ali’s direction is fresh but lags at places due to poor editing. It could easily have been a movie under two hours but is stretched way too much. Akiv, himself, being an editor should’ve mastered this section but it seems it was too much for him. It’s a very beautiful looking film with very beautiful looking people.

The soundtrack should’ve been a big deal for this film but unfortunately, it isn’t. Vaddi Sharaban, Mukhda Vekh Ke fail to click while the two emotional songs are used for a very long time. Chale Aana is good but because of lazily written drama, it just doesn’t bind with the narrative. It should’ve had a couple of blockbusters like Ranjan’s previous films.

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, De De Pyaar De is an entertaining affair. Clever writing will make you laugh, and it comes with a novelty value which shines throughout. Solid performances, picturesque screenplay and a tremendous Tabu – there are many pluses in its favour.

Three stars!

De De Pyaar De Trailer

De De Pyaar De releases on 17th May, 2019.

