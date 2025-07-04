Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, completed its second-week run yesterday. The film has already emerged successful at the worldwide box office and is now trying to make the most of its run. With films like Metro In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth arriving in theatres today, Aamir’s lighthearted entertainer will face the heat. Nonetheless, it has already crossed the 215 crore mark and surpassed Ajay Devgn’s 2024 hit. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 14!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

After exceeding expectations in the opening week by earning 88.46 crores, the Bollywood comedy-drama performed really well during the second week. In India, it added 46.45 crores during the second week. Overall, the film has earned 134.91 crore net in two weeks. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 159.19 crores.

Overseas, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned an estimated 57 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 14-day worldwide box office collection stands at 216.19 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 134.91 crores

India gross – 159.19 crores

Overseas gross – 57 crores

Worldwide gross – 216.19 crores

Surpasses Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan!

With 216.19 crore gross in the kitty, Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed Shaitaan globally. For those who don’t know, the Ajay Devgn-led supernatural horror film was released last year and emerged as a hit. It did a business of 216.18 crore gross globally.

Today, on day 15, the Aamir Khan starrer is all set to beat Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores), Dabangg 3 (217 crores), and M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (217 crores).

How far can Sitaare Zameen Par go?

From today, the Aamir Khan starrer will face the competition of Metro In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth in the urban centres. So, it will definitely impact the collection. While earlier it was expected to touch the 250 crore milestone globally, now it seems that the film will fall short of some numbers to reach the 250 crore mark. Let’s see how it performs over the third weekend!

