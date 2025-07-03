Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter returned with 8 intense episodes, with its final climax episode released on July 3 on JioHotstar. The new season explored the murder of nurse Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi), who was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her lover, Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), became the prime suspect, though he maintained from the start that he had not killed her. So who really did?

Plot Recap

Dr. Raj Nagpal first marriage with Anju Nagpal was broken in the sense that Anju shared with Raj in having a daughter, Ira, who has Asperger’s. Raj was having an open affair with Roshni, who was a nurse at his own hospital. Then, Anju, who was living in her part of the house, constantly came over to check on Ira, while Roshni took care of child.

Directly following the birthday of the couple’s daughter, Roshni was found dead, and Raj was found holding Roshni’s lifeless filthy corpse. This set off the story where Raj, the main suspect, was arrested. After Raj’s arrest, Anju hired the clever advocate, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), to represent Raj.

As the investigation and trial had their way, many truths of Roshni came out, including extreme jealousy of Anju, that Raj would never divorce Anju, nor recognize Roshni in the social acceptance sense.

The Shocking Confession

As the case progressed, suspicion shifted toward Anju, who was taken into custody as a second suspect. She confessed to murdering Roshni after witnessing Roshni intentionally poisoning Ira. In a heated argument, Anju accidentally injured Roshni’s neck with a scalpel, resulting in instant death from blood loss. As a result, Anju was arrested for the crime.

But that was not the end of the story.

Raj later visited Madhav Mishra to thank him for saving his life and revealed that Anju had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This piece of information triggered Madhav to revisit the case from a new angle. He realized that Anju had taken all the blame to protect both Raj and Ira’s future.

Madhav went to the hospital to meet Anju, where she finally admitted the full truth: Raj had actually killed Roshni after catching her poisoning Ira with contaminated food or medication. During a struggle, Raj fatally stabbed her with a scalpel. Raj then begged Anju to protect him. Since Anju was a former lawyer herself and already terminally ill, she devised a plan to take the blame, hoping Raj would be free to care for Ira after she was gone.

Anju, fully aware of the legal system, planted evidence and statements to steer suspicion toward herself, making it nearly impossible for even a sharp mind like Madhav Mishra to catch her manipulations.

Madhav’s Final Choice

During their conversation at the hospital, Anju’s confession was secretly recorded on Madhav Mishra’s device. However, Madhav ultimately decided to delete the recording, respecting Anju’s dying wish and prioritizing the future of Ira over strict justice. This complex, morally ambiguous choice stayed true to Madhav’s character.

The ending underlines how far a person might go to shield loved ones, even sacrificing their own life and reputation.

